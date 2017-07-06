Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Braves.

Getting the start at shortstop in place of Carlos Correa (thumb), Gonzalez put together his third multi-hit performance in the last five games. The Astros' super-utility man is now hitting .365 (19-for-52) over his last 14 games with two homers, eight runs and 15 RBI.

