Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Drives in three Wednesday
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Braves.
Getting the start at shortstop in place of Carlos Correa (thumb), Gonzalez put together his third multi-hit performance in the last five games. The Astros' super-utility man is now hitting .365 (19-for-52) over his last 14 games with two homers, eight runs and 15 RBI.
