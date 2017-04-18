Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Fills in at third base
Gonzalez started at third base Monday while Alex Bregman slid over to shortstop to take the place of the injured Carlos Correa (hand). He went 0-for-2 with a walk and committed an error in Houston's 3-0 win over the Angels.
Gonzalez's bat was prominent to start the season when the Astros offense was in a deep funk, however, he's cooled off since then. A 1-for-15 stretch over the last five games leaves his batting average at .200.
