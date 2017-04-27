Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Fills in for Altuve
Gonzalez started at second base in place of the injured Jose Altuve (shoulder) on Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Houston's 7-6 loss to Cleveland.
The slumping Gonzalez entered the game on a 1-for-27 skein, and Wednesday's two base hits were the first in nine games. His spot at second base is expected to end Thursday. The Astros exercised caution with Altuve who was available off the bench Wednesday, which suggests the shoulder injury he suffered during Tuesday's game is not too severe.
