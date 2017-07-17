Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Receives Monday off
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez will be the only Astros regular receiving the day off Monday, with Jake Marisnick picking up a second straight start in center field as a result of Gonzalez's absence. The 28-year-old was able to keep his tremendous season rolling along nicely during the series with the Twins over the weekend, going 4-for-11 with a home run and two walks.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Breakout season continues•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slugs 16th bomb Saturday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Tossed from Thursday's game•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Sets new career best with 14th home run•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Collects one hit in return to lineup•
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...