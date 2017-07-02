Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

Gonzalez opened the scoring with a long ball on an 0-2 delivery from Luis Severino in the bottom of the second, setting the tone for this comfortable victory in the series rubber match. It has taken the 28-year-old slugger just 65 games to surpass last season's career high of 13 home runs, and he's just six RBI short of his 2016 best despite batting mostly in the bottom third of the Houston order.