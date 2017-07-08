Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slugs 16th bomb Saturday
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Gonzalez smacked his 16th home run of the season in the ninth inning, but it did little to help the Astros in a game that was already out of hand. The veteran is having a huge breakout season, and he's rewarded fantasy owners with a .312 batting average to go along with a .587 slugging percentage.
