Gonzalez started at first base Friday and went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Houston's 7-2 win over Oakland.

For those counting at home, Gonzalez has started seven of Houston's 11 games so far, making appearances at first base, third base and left field. He's averaging about 15 at-bats per week, but that usage has been tied to a hot start (three homers, six RBI in first six games). He's cooled off a bit since (one hit in last 13 at-bats) while the rest of the lineup is heating up, so Gonzalez may see a reduction in opportunities soon.