Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Starts at first base Friday
Gonzalez started at first base Friday and went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Houston's 7-2 win over Oakland.
For those counting at home, Gonzalez has started seven of Houston's 11 games so far, making appearances at first base, third base and left field. He's averaging about 15 at-bats per week, but that usage has been tied to a hot start (three homers, six RBI in first six games). He's cooled off a bit since (one hit in last 13 at-bats) while the rest of the lineup is heating up, so Gonzalez may see a reduction in opportunities soon.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Starts third straight game•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Starts in left field Saturday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Homers again Thursday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Proves manager prophetic Tuesday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Starts at first Tuesday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Fills in at shortstop Saturday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...