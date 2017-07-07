Gonzalez was ejected from Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Julia Morales of ROOT Sports reports.

Norichika Aoki has taken over in left field in place of Gonzalez, who was tossed after yelling at the home plate umpire from the dugout following a strikeout. Gonzalez had gone 1-for-3 with a home run prior to being ejected Thursday. He figures to rejoin the lineup Friday against Aaron Sanchez (finger).