Gonzalez (oblique) was available off the bench Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzaelz, who had been scratched from Saturday's game with right oblique tightness, was not in Sunday's lineup ahead of Monday's scheduled off day. Manager A.J. Hinch said he could have played if needed.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories