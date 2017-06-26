Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Was available Sunday
Gonzalez (oblique) was available off the bench Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gonzaelz, who had been scratched from Saturday's game with right oblique tightness, was not in Sunday's lineup ahead of Monday's scheduled off day. Manager A.J. Hinch said he could have played if needed.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Remains out Sunday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Scratched from lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Brings home three, ending brief skid•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Targeting Friday return•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...