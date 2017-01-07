Gonzalez will remain a part of the Astros' lineup despite several offseason acquisitions designed to bolster the offense.

Gonzalez is a super-utility player that started games at five different positions for the Astros in 2016, establishing new career highs with 518 plate appearances and 141 games played, including a team-leading 74 starts at first base. However, the switch-hitter's opportunities should drop off in 2017. The team's offseason acquisitions of Carols Beltran, Josh Reddick and Norichika Aoki will reduce the need for Gonzalez in the outfield, while Yulieski Gurriel is presumed to be the primary first baseman.