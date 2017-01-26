Stassi suffered a concussion in October while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stassi entered last season as the team's backup catcher, but a broken left wrist in March derailed his season. With just a total of 256 at-bats (13 in the majors), he tried to make up for lost time during winter ball, but that lasted just two games after a batter clipped him on the head on his backswing and was diagnosed with a concussion. He said he's healthy and ready for spring training, but is third on the depth chart behind Brian McCann and Evan Gattis. If neither of those two suffer a significant injury, Stassi, who is out of minor league options, will have to pass through waivers to remain in the organization.