Feliz has struck out 45 in 33.2 innings this season with an ERA of 3.74.

Houston's hard-throwing reliever is starting to make a name for himself out of the bullpen. He's only failed to record a strikeout in five appearances, and is racking them up at a pace of 12.0 per nine innings. Even after being brought up in the minors as a starter, it appears for now that Feliz's home is in the bullpen, where he can really showcase his velocity.