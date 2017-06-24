Astros' Michael Feliz: Impressive strikeout numbers in relief role
Feliz has struck out 45 in 33.2 innings this season with an ERA of 3.74.
Houston's hard-throwing reliever is starting to make a name for himself out of the bullpen. He's only failed to record a strikeout in five appearances, and is racking them up at a pace of 12.0 per nine innings. Even after being brought up in the minors as a starter, it appears for now that Feliz's home is in the bullpen, where he can really showcase his velocity.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Finishes out Tuesday's win•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Rejoins Astros Tuesday•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Returning Tuesday•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Leaves club for emergency•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Picks up relief win Friday•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Inconsistent in first four outings•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...