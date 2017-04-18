Feliz has given up two runs over 5.2 innings of work in 2017.

As the long-man in the Astros' bullpen, Feliz did not allow a run over his first two outings (2.2 innings). His last two appearances, however, has seen him tacked for two runs over his next 2.2 innings. Last season, the 25-year-old was 8-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 65 innings.