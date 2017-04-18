Astros' Michael Feliz: Inconsistent in first four outings
Feliz has given up two runs over 5.2 innings of work in 2017.
As the long-man in the Astros' bullpen, Feliz did not allow a run over his first two outings (2.2 innings). His last two appearances, however, has seen him tacked for two runs over his next 2.2 innings. Last season, the 25-year-old was 8-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 65 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Returning to pen•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Will prepare for starting role•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Effective in relief outing•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Pitches two scoreless Tuesday•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: May get look in closer role when needed, per Hinch•
-
Astros' Michael Feliz: Picks up third win of season Sunday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...