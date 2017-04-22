Feliz (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth inning and was credited with the win in Houston's 6-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday.

Feliz was the first of four relievers that collectively faced one batter over the minimum and gave the potent Astros' offense the time it needed take a lead. The right-hander is biding his time in the Astros' bullpen until a spot in the rotation opens up, though the jury is still out as to whether his future is that of a reliever or a mid-rotation starter. He's got the body to handle the rigors of starting and his mid-90s heater will play in the rotation. For now, he's going to pitch in those low-to-medium leverage spots. And for a team whose offense can explode at anytime and turn deficits into leads, there will be opportunities for these middle-relief decisions. Five of Houston's 12 wins this season has been credited to the bullpen.