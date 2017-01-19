Astros' Mike Fiers: Avoids arbitration

Fiers signed a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the Astros on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The two sides managed to come to an agreement directly in the middle of their respective offers. With the contract negotiations out of the way, Fiers will look to improve upon his numbers from last year, as he was only able to muster a 4.48 ERA and a 7.2 K/9 across 30 starts and a relief appearance.