Astros' Mike Fiers: Can't find strike zone Wednesday

Fiers allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

The game didn't begin well for Fiers, who walked Jarrod Dyson on four straight pitches -- he later scored. The right-hander then gave up home runs in the second and third innings, and by the time he left after four innings and 89 pitches (54 for strikes), the Astros were in a big five-run hole. His stay in the starting rotation had been expected to be a short one, but with Collin McHugh (elbow) shut down until the end of May, the Astros need Fiers, or some other fifth starter, until early June. His next scheduled start is April 18 at home against the Angels.