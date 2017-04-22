Astros' Mike Fiers: Fans five in no decision

Fiers (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings, but received no decision Friday against the Rays.

Fiers allowed single runs in each of the first three innings, each on a solo homer, before settling down and ultimately leaving the game in a 3-3 tie. Although he had a strong outing in his first appearance of 2017, he's now had back-to-back rough outings to raise his ERA to 5.40, and after posting in 4.48 ERA in 2016, the 31-year-old is becoming increasingly difficult to count upon in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Athletics.