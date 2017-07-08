Astros' Mike Fiers: Fires quality start in Saturday loss
Fiers (5-4) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Fiers shut out the Blue Jays through four innings, but gave up a three-run bomb to Josh Donaldson, which led to his fourth defeat of the season. This is just the second time over his past six starts that he's allowed more than one earned run, and he's become a solid fantasy option, as he owns a 3.84 ERA. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
