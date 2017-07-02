Fiers struck out seven Yankees over four shutout innings Sunday while allowing two hits and four walks.

Fiers was in line for an easy win with Houston holding a commanding 5-0 lead through four innings, but a ballooning pitch count forced the right-hander out of the contest before he could pitch the requisite five frames. Just 61 of his 105 pitches went for strikes, and Fiers' four walks tied a season high. Still, holding the potent Yankees lineup off the board in what eventually ended as an 8-1 victory for his team is a major improvement for Fiers after the Athletics tagged him for four earned runs in his previous outing. His next start is scheduled for Friday in Toronto.

