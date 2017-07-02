Astros' Mike Fiers: Overcomes control problems to limit Yankees
Fiers struck out seven Yankees over four shutout innings Sunday while allowing two hits and four walks.
Fiers was in line for an easy win with Houston holding a commanding 5-0 lead through four innings, but a ballooning pitch count forced the right-hander out of the contest before he could pitch the requisite five frames. Just 61 of his 105 pitches went for strikes, and Fiers' four walks tied a season high. Still, holding the potent Yankees lineup off the board in what eventually ended as an 8-1 victory for his team is a major improvement for Fiers after the Athletics tagged him for four earned runs in his previous outing. His next start is scheduled for Friday in Toronto.
