Astros' Mike Fiers: Set to start Friday

Fiers' next start will come April 21 against the Rays, Julia Morales of ROOT sports reports.

Fiers was originally scheduled to start against the Angels on April 18, but Sunday's rainout means the Astros can hold off on starting him for a few extra days. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start this season, allowing six runs through 10.0 innings (two starts), but the Astros will need him (or another fifth starter) until early June with Colin McHugh out until around then.