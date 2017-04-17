Astros' Mike Fiers: Set to start Friday
Fiers' next start will come April 21 against the Rays, Julia Morales of ROOT sports reports.
Fiers was originally scheduled to start against the Angels on April 18, but Sunday's rainout means the Astros can hold off on starting him for a few extra days. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start this season, allowing six runs through 10.0 innings (two starts), but the Astros will need him (or another fifth starter) until early June with Colin McHugh out until around then.
More News
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Can't find strike zone Wednesday•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Takes loss Friday•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Should get at least two turns in rotation•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Prepares for start April 7•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Could have spot in first rotation•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Sharp in return Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...