Fiers' next start has been pushed to Saturday in Toronto, Julia Morales of Root Sports Southwest reports.

He was slated to start Friday, but with Charlie Morton (lat) coming off the DL to make that start, Fiers will be pushed back a day. Fiers lines up to face Marcus Stroman.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories