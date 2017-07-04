Astros' Mike Fiers: Start pushed to Saturday
Fiers' next start has been pushed to Saturday in Toronto, Julia Morales of Root Sports Southwest reports.
He was slated to start Friday, but with Charlie Morton (lat) coming off the DL to make that start, Fiers will be pushed back a day. Fiers lines up to face Marcus Stroman.
