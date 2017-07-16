Fiers (6-4) was dominant in Sunday's win over Minnesota, striking out 11 without a walk while allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings.

Fiers surrendered solo homers to Kennys Vargas and Ehire Adrianza in the first three frames, but settled down from there and allowed just two more baserunners while recording double-digit strikeouts for the first time since Aug. 21, 2015. Twins stars Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano in particular were befuddled by Fiers, combining to go 0-for-6 with four strikeouts against him. He'll look to stay hot when he next takes the mound Saturday in Baltimore.