Astros' Mike Fiers: Strikes out season-high 11
Fiers (6-4) was dominant in Sunday's win over Minnesota, striking out 11 without a walk while allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings.
Fiers surrendered solo homers to Kennys Vargas and Ehire Adrianza in the first three frames, but settled down from there and allowed just two more baserunners while recording double-digit strikeouts for the first time since Aug. 21, 2015. Twins stars Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano in particular were befuddled by Fiers, combining to go 0-for-6 with four strikeouts against him. He'll look to stay hot when he next takes the mound Saturday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Fires quality start in Saturday loss•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Overcomes control problems to limit Yankees•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Struggles against A's on Tuesday•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Fires six strong innings for fifth win•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Impressive effort wasted Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...