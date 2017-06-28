Fiers (5-3) allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Fiers exited the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and only one earned run to his name, but that figure was quickly inflated after reliever James Hoyt served up a go-ahead grand slam to A's third baseman Ryon Healy. Even after his rough outing, Fiers still possesses a respectable 3.98 ERA on the year. The 32-year-old had hurled three consecutive quality starts prior to Tuesday's contest and he will look to regain his form during his upcoming scheduled start against the Yankees on Sunday.