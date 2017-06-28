Astros' Mike Fiers: Struggles against A's on Tuesday
Fiers (5-3) allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.
Fiers exited the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and only one earned run to his name, but that figure was quickly inflated after reliever James Hoyt served up a go-ahead grand slam to A's third baseman Ryon Healy. Even after his rough outing, Fiers still possesses a respectable 3.98 ERA on the year. The 32-year-old had hurled three consecutive quality starts prior to Tuesday's contest and he will look to regain his form during his upcoming scheduled start against the Yankees on Sunday.
More News
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Fires six strong innings for fifth win•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Impressive effort wasted Friday•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Continues strong run•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Makes most of second chance•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Returns to rotation in splendid fashion•
-
Astros' Mike Fiers: Regains starting role•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....