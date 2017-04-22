Hauschild cleared waivers and was returned to the Astros organization Saturday.

The Rule 5 selection from this offseason made the Opening Day roster and made four outings for the Rangers. As a Rule 5 selection, Hauschild was ineligible to be optioned by the Rangers this season and still remain in the organization without first being subject to waivers. Hauschild struggled mightily through his first three outings and things came to a head when he was touched up for five earned runs -- including three home runs -- over 3.1 innings Wednesday. He's been returned to the Astros' organization and assigned to Triple-A Fresno.