Aoki went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run against the Indians on Tuesday.

Although Aoki hasn't been playing every day, he's been a nice piece in the lineup for the Astros, hitting .364 over his first 50 plate appearances. Of course, we know what to expect from him at this point: an average that'll settle in the .280s, accompanied by minimal pop and modest speed. That's good for a 35-year-old player, but it isn't worth much in the fantasy realm.