Astros' Norichika Aoki: Brings average up to .364 with three hits
Aoki went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run against the Indians on Tuesday.
Although Aoki hasn't been playing every day, he's been a nice piece in the lineup for the Astros, hitting .364 over his first 50 plate appearances. Of course, we know what to expect from him at this point: an average that'll settle in the .280s, accompanied by minimal pop and modest speed. That's good for a 35-year-old player, but it isn't worth much in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...