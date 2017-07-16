Play

Aoki went 2-for-3 with a two-run double in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Twins.

Aoki's big hit in the fourth inning turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead that Houston would never relinquish. The AL-leading Astros continue to get contributions from up and down the lineup, as Aoki did his damage while batting eighth in this one. His .271/.322/.343 line suggests a move up in the order likely isn't in the cards.

