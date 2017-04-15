Astros' Norichika Aoki: Goes deep in Friday's win
Aoki went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.
Manager A.J. Hinch has made a point of getting his bench players into games with Aoki's spot in left field being one of the positions used to achieve that goal. As such, Aoki has started five of the first 11 games on the bench. The 35-year-old outfielder is being used primarily against right-handed starters, which puts him in the best possible position to succeed, and he leads Houston with a .350 average (7-for-20) and a .959 OPS after compiling four hits over the last two games. Primarily a leadoff hitter in the past, as an Astro, Aoki is being deployed in the nine-hole, so at-bats are naturally capped. Given that spot in the order and his platoon status, we can expect somewhere between 350 and 400 at-bats this season for Aoki.
