Aoki was used in the seven-hole Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Astros' 5-1 win over the Angels.

Aoki had batted ninth in all of his previous starts but, in acknowledgement of his hot bat, manager A.J. Hinch moved him up ahead of Yulieski Gurriel and a struggling Marwin Gonzalez. Aoki will be in the lineup most nights against right-handed starters and the 'Stros are scheduled to face righties Thursday and Friday.