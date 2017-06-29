Astros' Norichika Aoki: Not in Thursday's lineup
Aoki is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest.
Aoki has been sitting more and more often recently, as this will mark his sixth game on the bench in the past 10 affairs. He has been playing fine during that span and throughout the year, but Jake Marisnick has cut into his time in the outfield with his defensive prowess. Aoki will continue to get ample starts for the league-leading Astros, but isn't going to be an everyday outfielder with Josh Reddick and George Springer healthy and in the lineup.
