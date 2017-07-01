Astros' Norichika Aoki: Out again Saturday
Aoki is not in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Yankees.
Aoki sits for the third straight game as the Yankees face southpaw Jordan Montgomery. The outfielder did get to try his hand at pitching during Friday's blowout loss, but remains on the bench for the second game of the series while Marwin Gonzalez draws a start in left.
