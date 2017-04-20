Aoki is out of Thursday's lineup against the Angels.

The Astros will opt for a little more thump in the lineup with Carlos Beltran starting in left field and Evan Gattis starting at DH. Aoki is hitting .324/.351/.441 with one home run and one stolen base through 34 at-bats.

