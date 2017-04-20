Astros' Norichika Aoki: Out of Thursday's lineup
Aoki is out of Thursday's lineup against the Angels.
The Astros will opt for a little more thump in the lineup with Carlos Beltran starting in left field and Evan Gattis starting at DH. Aoki is hitting .324/.351/.441 with one home run and one stolen base through 34 at-bats.
More News
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...