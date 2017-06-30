Aoki is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He will sit out for the fifth time in the last seven games, as Marwin Gonzalez takes over in left field. Aoki has been hitting well in limited playing time lately, batting .300 over his last 50 at-bats, but continues to be passed over in favor of power hitters. He carries a diminished fantasy value while George Springer and Josh Reddick remain healthy.