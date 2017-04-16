Aoki went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Athletics.

The left-handed hitting Aoki got a rare start against a left-handed pitcher and responded with his third consecutive multi-hit game. He was hired to be a platoon player in left field, however, manager A.J. Hinch appears to be playing the hot hand right now.

