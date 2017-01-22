Tucker (shoulder) said he expects to resume baseball-related activities in the next two weeks and should be ready to go when spring training opens.

Tucker underwent shoulder surgery last September to repair the acromion, a bony projection on the shoulder blade. He bashed 13 homers in 98 games as a rookie in 2015 and opened 2016 as the team's regular designated hitter, but the playing time dwindled as his average quickly descended. He was making less contact in 2016 and now finds himself battling for a fourth-outfielder job entering 2017.