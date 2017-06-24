Astros' Reymin Guduan: Needed immediately
Guduan pitched two scoreless innings in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Mariners.
Guduan was called up Friday to replace an ineffective Dayan Diaz in the Astros bullpen and was needed immediately to replace starter Joe Musgrove, who left after giving up nine runs in 3.1 innings. He'll continue to pitch in long relief and low-leverage situations as long as he's up with Houston, although Guduan could be the other half of a transaction when Houston activates Lance McCullers (back) off the disabled list to start Saturday.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...