Guduan pitched two scoreless innings in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Mariners.

Guduan was called up Friday to replace an ineffective Dayan Diaz in the Astros bullpen and was needed immediately to replace starter Joe Musgrove, who left after giving up nine runs in 3.1 innings. He'll continue to pitch in long relief and low-leverage situations as long as he's up with Houston, although Guduan could be the other half of a transaction when Houston activates Lance McCullers (back) off the disabled list to start Saturday.