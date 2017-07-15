Guduan heads back to Houston on Saturday.

Guduan continues to journey back and forth from Triple-A Fresno to Houston, earning his third promotion in the past two months. Yet over the course of his time with the Astros, Guduan has struggled mightily, allowing seven earned runs off 10 hits and four walks during 7.2 innings of work. The left-hander is unlikely to see any high-leverage opportunities while he is with the major-league club.