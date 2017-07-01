Guduan was optioned back to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.

After a rough outing against the Yankees on Friday, Guduan will head back to Fresno in favor of Dayan Diaz. The two relief pitches have now swapped places on three separate occasions in the past month, with neither of the two proving to be a viable option at the big-league level. During 7.2 innings with Houston this year, Guduan holds a 8.22 ERA with a 1.83 WHIP.