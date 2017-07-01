Astros' Reymin Guduan: Sent down Saturday
Guduan was optioned back to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.
After a rough outing against the Yankees on Friday, Guduan will head back to Fresno in favor of Dayan Diaz. The two relief pitches have now swapped places on three separate occasions in the past month, with neither of the two proving to be a viable option at the big-league level. During 7.2 innings with Houston this year, Guduan holds a 8.22 ERA with a 1.83 WHIP.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...