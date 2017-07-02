Armenteros was promoted from Double-A Corpus Christi to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Cuban-born Armenteros earned the promotion by turning in a 1.93 ERA while racking up 74 strikeouts against 19 walks in 65.1 innings in the Texas League. The 23-year-old wasn't viewed as a high-end prospect heading into the season, but he could change that evaluation if he's able to experience similar success at Triple-A to close out the campaign.
