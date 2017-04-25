Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

With Jake Marisnick landing on the DL, the Astros opted to bring Hernandez up to the big club. Hernandez played 41 major-league games in 2016. During that time he had a subpar .230 batting average, but managed to bring solid power to the plate as he posted a .420 slugging percentage.