Teoscar Hernandez had to be carted off the field during Tuesday's game against the Indians after colliding with Jose Altuve in the field.

Altuve was also removed early from Tuesday's game, though he was able to exit under his own power. It appears that Hernandez's injury may be serious due to the fact that he was removed on a cart. His status will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.

