Hernandez would get the call from Triple-A Fresno if Jake Marisnick (concussion) lands on the 7-day DL, the Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan reports.

Hernandez, like Marisnick, is a righty-hitting outfielder with defensive versatility, so he would be an obvious replacement option. He is hitting .250/.358/.571 with four home runs and three steals (on five attempts) through 56 at-bats in the Pacific Coast League.