Hernandez, who was carted off the field during Tuesday's game after colliding with Jose Altuve, was diagnosed with a left knee contusion, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch sounded concerned with Hernandez's condition as he met with reporters following Tuesday's game against the Indians. Hinch stated that Hernandez was "in a lot of pain" as he was carted off of the diamond following his ugly collision with Altuve. It sounds like a DL trip is coming for the 24-year-old. It's an unfortunate break, as Hernandez was just promoted to the majors earlier Tuesday. We'll have to wait to see what the team's plans are for the young outfielder.