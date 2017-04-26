Astros' Teoscar Hernandez: Hits 10-day DL
Hernandez (knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros will lose their third outfielder due to injury in three games, as Hernandez joins Jake Marisnick (concussion) and George Springer (hamstring) among the wounded. Hernandez, who suffered a bruised lower left leg after colliding with second baseman Jose Altuve in the eighth inning of Tuesday's game against the Indians, will be replaced on the active roster by Tony Kemp. Josh Reddick is expected to see most of the duties in center field until Springer, who is listed as day-to-day, returns to action.
