Astros' Tony Kemp: Heads to big leagues
Kemp was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 25-year-old is batting .297 with the Grizzlies this season, and with recent callup Teoscar Hernandez (knee) getting hurt in his first game with Houston, Kemp will get another crack at major-league action. Kemp made his major-league debut last season, although he batted just .217 in 120 at-bats, so he'll look to improve from that lowly mark during this cup of coffee.
