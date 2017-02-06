Kemp hit .217/.296/.325 in 120 at-bats over 59 games for the Astros in 2016.

Kemp, who made his MLB debut last season, was raised a second baseman, but with Jose Altuve locked in there, he had a clearer path to the majors as an outfielder. His 2016 line suggests he needs more development, even though Kemp already has a season's worth of games and plate appearances at Triple-A Fresno over the past two seasons. His 2017 fate was sealed when Houston signed free agent Josh Reddick and claimed Nori Aoki off waivers. Those two additions should push Kemp and other Triple-A outfield prospects, Teoscar Hernandez, Derek Fisher and Preston Tucker, down the depth chart.