Astros' Tony Sipp: Limited to low-leverage spots out of bullpen
Sipp has an ERA of 4.10 over 26.1 innings this season, racking up 26 strikeouts while giving up 18 hits.
The lefty reliever for the Astros has been limited to low-leverage situations this season as more established relievers get the bulk of the heavy work. His WHIP sits at 1.06, lower than expected for a pitcher with an ERA above 4.00, which suggests that an ERA decrease might be on the way for the reliever.
