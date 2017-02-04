Sipp is the lone MLB-proven left-hander in the Astros bullpen as the team enters spring training, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was widely thought that Houston would acquire a left-handed reliever, either via free agency or a trade, but general manager Jeff Luhnow was never able to swing a deal. Less than two weeks until pitchers and catchers report, the other three lefties on the 40-man roster lack a track record in the major leagues. This might come back to hurt Houston. Sipp, an eight-year veteran entering his age-33 season, is coming off a career-worst season (4.95 ERA, 43.2 innings, 12 HR), so look for Houston to continue the search during the spring southpaw hunting season.

