Sipp worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rays.

Sipp's appearance Saturday was the first time he pitched in a week. The veteran left-hander has pitched in middle relief and entered games when the Astros were losing. That indicates manager A.J. Hinch doesn't quite have the level of confidence in Sipp as he does in other relievers. One of Sipp's six appearances this season has been clean, as he's given up four hits and four walks over 4.1 innings.