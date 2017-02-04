Harris agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Astros on Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harris was arbitration eligible for the first time this winter. With this deal, the Astros lock Harris in at a reasonable cost for the next two seasons, and they can opt into a third year (2019) if they so choose. Harris turned in a fine season in 2016, earning an All-Star berth and a run in the closer role. Ken Giles wrestled the job away late, but Harris should remain a valuable source of holds and the ratios make him useful even in deep standard-scoring formats.