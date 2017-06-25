Harris allowed one hit and one inherited runner to score while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

With the Astros leading, 2-0, Harris relieved starter Lance McCullers, who left with men on first and third and no outs in the sixth inning, to face the heart of the Seattle order. In between a strikeout and an inning-ending double-play grounder, Robinson Cano's chopper deflected off diving first baseman Yulieski Gurriel's glove for a run-scoring single. The hold was Harris' team-high 15th of the season. He is the reliever manager A.J. Hinch trusts the most in a high-leverage spot like Saturday's.