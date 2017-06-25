Astros' Will Harris: Gets out of high-leverage jam
Harris allowed one hit and one inherited runner to score while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.
With the Astros leading, 2-0, Harris relieved starter Lance McCullers, who left with men on first and third and no outs in the sixth inning, to face the heart of the Seattle order. In between a strikeout and an inning-ending double-play grounder, Robinson Cano's chopper deflected off diving first baseman Yulieski Gurriel's glove for a run-scoring single. The hold was Harris' team-high 15th of the season. He is the reliever manager A.J. Hinch trusts the most in a high-leverage spot like Saturday's.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...